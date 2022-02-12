Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to report $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. 3M reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $11.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,630,784 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,302,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,749 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,919,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,687,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.54. 3,632,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 52-week low of $158.80 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average is $181.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

