Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to Announce $1.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $35.66 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $21.73 and a 1-year high of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.