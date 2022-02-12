Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will report sales of $22.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.60 million. First Bank posted sales of $22.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $91.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.80 million to $91.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.50 million to $97.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 35.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bank by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Bank by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. First Bank has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

