Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

FND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

NYSE:FND opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.70. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.89.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total transaction of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,734,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,975,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after acquiring an additional 466,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after acquiring an additional 466,529 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 845,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,333,000 after acquiring an additional 367,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

