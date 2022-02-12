Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.16. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $150,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 141.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 620,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

