Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to Post $1.09 EPS

Brokerages expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.16. Green Brick Partners reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 141.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,640,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,314,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.85. 620,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
