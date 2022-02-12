Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLNW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 83,391 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 71,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,009. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

