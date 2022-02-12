Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Nautilus Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,072,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 481,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,936.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

