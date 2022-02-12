Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Century Bank’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Century Bank will report full year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Century Bank.

U.S. Century Bank (NASDAQ:USCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter.

USCB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Century Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on U.S. Century Bank from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded U.S. Century Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in U.S. Century Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000.

NASDAQ USCB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. U.S. Century Bank has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

About U.S. Century Bank

U.S. Century Bank is a community bank. It offer online banking platform with a wide range of financial products and services. U.S. Century Bank is headquartered in Miami.

