Zacks: Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report sales of $1.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Aravive reported sales of $5.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year sales of $8.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aravive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Aravive stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. Aravive has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Aravive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aravive by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the period. 22.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

