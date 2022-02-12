Zacks: Analysts Expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce sales of $50.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.60 million. CNB Financial reported sales of $47.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year sales of $208.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $204.53 million to $211.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.19 million, with estimates ranging from $217.38 million to $225.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. CNB Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of CCNE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.77. 22,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,076. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.75. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a market cap of $452.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CNB Financial by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

