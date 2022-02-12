Zacks: Analysts Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) to announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

IS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of IS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. 3,846,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,452,407. ironSource has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,897,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Company Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

