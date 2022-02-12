Zacks: Analysts Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.56 Million

Brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to report sales of $127.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.10 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $133.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full-year sales of $513.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.51 million to $518.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $541.27 million, with estimates ranging from $530.73 million to $551.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 95,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,725. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

