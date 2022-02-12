Zacks: Analysts Expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $1.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.25. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $7.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.12. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $672,081.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 207,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,122,992. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,002,000 after purchasing an additional 216,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,970,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 254,544 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock remained flat at $$29.08 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

