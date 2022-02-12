Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.86. Allegiant Travel posted earnings of ($3.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $9.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.93 to $22.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $303,092.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,740 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,657. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,195,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $7.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.50. 294,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.69.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

