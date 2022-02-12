Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to Post $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cornerstone Building Brands.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.03. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.