Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.34) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($2.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYCC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

