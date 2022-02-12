Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Post $1.91 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce $1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $172.37 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $135.57 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

