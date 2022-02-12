Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($2.21). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($8.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($9.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,098. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.23. The firm has a market cap of $902.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

