Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

SA stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $16.20. 648,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,573. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 89,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

