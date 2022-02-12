Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $0.72 EPS

Brokerages expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. SMART Global posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SMART Global by 618.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

