Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Tactile Systems Technology posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 115,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,179. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a PE ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $63.84.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

