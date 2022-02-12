Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report sales of $28.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.74 million. Broadwind posted sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $148.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $40.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.67 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.33. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 213.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,072 shares during the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

