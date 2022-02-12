Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce sales of $62.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.98 million and the highest is $63.80 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $60.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year sales of $256.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $256.12 million to $257.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $280.15 million, with estimates ranging from $279.90 million to $280.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

CPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $29.62. 175,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,011. Central Pacific Financial has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $828.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

