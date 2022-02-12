Zacks: Brokerages Expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to Post $2.18 EPS

Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Constellation Brands reported earnings per share of $1.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.83 to $10.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $11.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.56.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $235.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.02 and its 200-day moving average is $226.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $258.00. The company has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.47, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.