Zacks: Brokerages Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will announce ($1.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.99). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($3.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTHX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,376. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.93. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $37.07.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,242,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,502,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 529,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,162,000 after buying an additional 48,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

