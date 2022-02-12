Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.84). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galapagos.
Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.
GLPG stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $87.35.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
