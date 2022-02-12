Zacks: Brokerages Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.84). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.01) to ($2.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.18) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPG shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $118.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Galapagos from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Galapagos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPG stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,096. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.38. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $87.35.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.