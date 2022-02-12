Zacks: Brokerages Expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to report earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the lowest is $1.79. Insperity reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.28.

NSP stock traded down $16.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.95. 820,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,491. Insperity has a one year low of $75.24 and a one year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

In related news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 12.3% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,961,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,445,000 after buying an additional 542,150 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Insperity by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,466,000 after purchasing an additional 199,960 shares during the period. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Insperity by 109.7% during the second quarter. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. now owns 298,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,198,000 after purchasing an additional 155,953 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Insperity by 77.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116,932 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

