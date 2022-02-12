Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $260.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $260.39 million. MaxLinear reported sales of $209.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.82. 534,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,556. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $891,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after acquiring an additional 484,521 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,439 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 855,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 841,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,445,000 after purchasing an additional 516,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

