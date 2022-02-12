Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce $2.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $2.62. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $3.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $9.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,353. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after purchasing an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

