Zacks: Brokerages Expect Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) will announce $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shell Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Shell Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shell Midstream Partners.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 48.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,305,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 968,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 680,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,129,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 548,412 shares during the period. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

