Zacks: Brokerages Expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $160,242.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SJW Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

