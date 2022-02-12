Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,266 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in GATX in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,040,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in GATX by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GATX by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $101.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day moving average of $96.90. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 50.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATX. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,074,595. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

