Zacks Investment Management Acquires 49,078 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 230.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,078 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 122,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

