Zacks Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Generac by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Generac by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,497,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $275.28 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.