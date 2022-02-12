Zacks Investment Management Has $2.84 Million Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $104.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,510 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,361. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

