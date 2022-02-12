Zacks Investment Management Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 19,145 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,364 shares of company stock worth $4,601,562. 10.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $114.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average of $122.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

