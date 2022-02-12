Zacks Investment Management Makes New $3.17 Million Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $186,536.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Bank of America upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.