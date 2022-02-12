Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after purchasing an additional 115,657 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $154.18 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $175.34.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

