Zacks Investment Management Sells 18,578 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in McKesson by 31.8% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $2,248,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $20,854,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 29.7% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total transaction of $1,878,323.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $6,384,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $271.19 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.82. The company has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.15%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.