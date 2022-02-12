Zacks Investment Research Downgrades C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) to Sell

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

CCCC stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

