Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Datto (NYSE:MSP) to Hold

Datto (NYSE:MSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions. Datto Holding Corp. is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Datto from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

MSP opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 110.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.62. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $411,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,813 shares of company stock worth $4,079,219. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

