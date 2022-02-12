Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Univest Sec reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pyxis Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Pyxis Tankers by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 120,800 shares during the period. 2.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

