Zacks Investment Research Lowers AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $83.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 120,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,202,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

