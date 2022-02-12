Zacks Investment Research Lowers Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gautam Patel bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 466,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,863,000 after purchasing an additional 391,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.