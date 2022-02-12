Zacks Investment Research Lowers Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Get Exicure alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital cut Exicure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Exicure stock opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. Exicure has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Exicure in the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Exicure by 898.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Exicure by 184.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Exicure by 48.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exicure (XCUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.