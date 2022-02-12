Zacks Investment Research Lowers Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Komatsu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.
