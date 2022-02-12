Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atreca by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,960,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Atreca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 628,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 473,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 339,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Atreca by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 198,399 shares during the period. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

