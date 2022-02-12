Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. Atreca has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.17.
About Atreca
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
