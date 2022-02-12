Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.96 million, a P/E ratio of 86.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,846,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after purchasing an additional 216,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

