Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WideOpenWest, Inc. is a cable operator primarily in the United States. The company provides high-speed Internet, cable TV and phone serving communities. WideOpenWest, Inc.is based in Englewood, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of WOW opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.01. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

In other WideOpenWest news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $400,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,820 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,672.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 82,929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 12.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after acquiring an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

