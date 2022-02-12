Zayedcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $15,972.25 and approximately $42.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “ZayedCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the Bitcoin hashing algorithm and has a 90 second blocktime. ZYD had no ICO or premine and aims to be a “fair launch” cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

